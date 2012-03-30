64 per cent Of Americans Believe The Economy Won't Improve Over The Next Year

This post originally appeared at CNBC.



The American public’s attitude toward the economy is broadly on the upswing, according to the latest CNBC All-America Economic Survey, but details show deep-seated concerns that present problems for both political parties in the presidential election.

The poll of 836 Americans across the country found that 36 per cent believe the economy will improve over the next year, a nearly 10-point gain from November, and the highest level of optimism since 2010.

Americans expect the biggest gains in their paychecks in nearly four years. They are also more upbeat about their homes: 22 per cent expect their home’s value to increase in the next year, up from 15 per cent last quarter and the highest level since December 2010.

Read the rest of the story at CNBC >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.