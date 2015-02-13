Almost a third of Americans think the jury is still out on evolution

A majority of Americans believe humans are the product of evolution, but nearly a third — or 29% — believe the scientific community is itself divided on the issue, according to a recent survey by Pew Research Center.

In reality, scientific opinion on evolution is nearly unanimous: 98% of scientists connected to the American Association for the Advancement of Science (the world’s largest independent scientific society) believe that humans have evolved over time.

It seems plausible that the figures would be linked, and that people who don’t believe in evolution would also think that it’s a big debate in science.

But though it may seem counterintuitive, almost half of the Americans who deny evolution acknowledge that scientists agree that they’re wrong.

Pew shared this fact — among others — in an article honouring “Darwin Day.” Were he still with us, the English naturalist would be turning a ripe 206 years old today.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.