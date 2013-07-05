25 Movies That Will Make You Feel Proud To Be An American

Tom Cruise appears to be the most patriotic actor, starring in ‘Top Gun,’ ‘A Few Good Men,’ and ‘Born On the Fourth of July.’

We understand that a list of the most American films could run 237 items long, the number of years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence.



It’s an outlandish dream to narrow that list to 25, but hey, this is America. Dare to dream.

Any history buff can appreciate July 4th as a day to air the most patriotic films on TV, or relive the classics online.

War flicks, such as “Black Hawk Down” and “Saving Private Ryan,” rally the patriot within.

“Remember the Titans” and “League of Their Own” unite viewers across race, class, and gender lines under a love of nationally adored sports.

We rounded up 25 films that will stir your nostalgia for the red-white-and-blue, and a few titles just for fun. (William Daniels, or “Mr. Feeny,” sings in a musical about the writing of the Declaration of Independence. Yeah.)

Movies are listed in order of release.

