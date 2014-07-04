RANKED: The 29 Most American Foods Of All Time

Ashley Lutz
Burger american flagShutterstock

When it comes to cuisine, America lives up to the adage “bigger is better.”

In honour of July 4, we chose the 29 most American foods.

Some are fast food concoctions that combine a variety of USA favourites, while others are variations on ethnic dishes that Americans have made their own.

Chances are, you love one of these delicious treats.

28. Gumbo is a Southern dish with variations all over the United States.

27. Cheese curds are a favourite in the American Midwest.

26. Southern-style fried chicken sandwiches topped with pickles are widely available. Chick-Fil-A sells America's favourite chicken sandwich.

25. America does 'healthy' with wedge salads...a wedge of lettuce covered in creamy dressing and bacon.

24. Tex-Mex tacos are totally American. The Doritos Locos Taco, one of the best-selling fast food innovations of all time, is an American favourite.

22. Biscuits are a classic at both breakfast and dinner. Red Lobster's Cheddar Bay biscuits are wildly popular.

21. S'mores can be found at any American campground.

20. Corn dogs are a food only Americans could have invented and are often found at fairs.

18. Cupcakes are an American obsession.

16. Chilli cheese hot dogs are an American staple.

15. Meatloaf has been a classic American dinner entree for years.

14. The Reuben sandwich is considered to be the ultimate deli item.

12. The Philly Cheesesteak can be found all over the U.S.

11. Banana splits are one of America's favourite desserts.

10. Grilled cheese sandwiches are enjoyed in countless varieties.

9. Ribs are an American barbecue food classic.

8. French fries are found at fast food chains and fancy restaurants.

7. The BLT is one of the classic American sandwiches.

5. Buffalo chicken wings are a popular bar food and appetizer.

4. Macaroni and cheese can be enjoyed as an entree or side dish.

3. Burgers are one of the most iconic foods. Many choose to enjoy their burger with bacon and cheese.

2. Apple pie is the quintessential American dessert.

