RANKED: The 29 Most American Foods Of All Time

When it comes to cuisine, America lives up to the adage “bigger is better.”

In honour of July 4, we chose the 29 most American foods.

Some are fast food concoctions that combine a variety of USA favourites, while others are variations on ethnic dishes that Americans have made their own.

Chances are, you love one of these delicious treats.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.