For the first time ever, most American children under 5 aren't white

The Census Bureau just released its annual estimates of the US population, broken out by race, sex and age. One of the most intriguing results they reported on was that 2014 was the first year in history in which a majority of children under the age of 5 were identified as some racial and ethnic group other than non-Hispanic white alone. According to the Census Bureau’s estimates, 50.2% of young children were non-white.

Here’s the racial and ethnic breakdown of children under 5 in 2014. Note that the Census Bureau makes estimates about race and Hispanic origin separately. Here, each group other than Hispanics are understood as non-Hispanic, and children identified as Hispanic can be any race:

While just over half of children were non-white, 37.9% of the overall American population identifying as something other than non-Hispanic white alone. The Census Bureau’s best guess projections for the future evolution of America’s demographics indicate that non-Hispanic whites will be less than half of the US population by 2045.

This is the first time that non-Hispanic single race white children were in the minority according to this chart from the Census Bureau’s press release:

