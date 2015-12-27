This new Nest ad highlights the most amazing moments its smart cameras caught on video this year

The Alphabet-owned smart home company Nest just released a new ad on YouTube that highlights the most amazing moments its users caught on video this year.

People captured the various absurd, scary, and romantic clips with the wi-fi enabled smart camera called “Nest Cam” that the company launched this summer.

The devices are meant to be placed around a person’s home for security and surveillance purposes and are often used to check on pets or look out for break-ins.

But since most people leave the cameras on constantly — footage can be live-streamed or stored in the cloud to watch later — the devices sometimes preserve ridiculous moments that would have otherwise slipped away.

The compilation video mashes together startling moments, like this cat leaping into a glass door…

And terrifying scenes, like this black bear invading a house:

Watch the full video here:

