The 17 Jobs Where You're Most Likely To Become An Alcoholic

Photo: www.flickr.com

There’s a legend out there that bartenders know how to handle their liquor better than the rest of us because they’re around it every day.They don’t.



Bartenders are 2.33 times more likely to die from alcoholism than average.

We sorted through a database of 11 million death certificates sorted by cause of death and occupation compiled by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health.

Other occupations that people associate with alcohol, like sailors and musicians, really do have elevated mortality rates. Plenty of jobs involving manual labour also make this list.

The numbers listed in this article refer to white men in occupations with a sample size greater than 2,300 deaths. Based on the same data last week we published a list of the most suicidal jobs (you don’t want to be a physician). See the last slide for a discussion of deaths linked to alcoholism for other races and genders.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.