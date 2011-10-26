The 17 Jobs Where You're Most Likely To Become An Alcoholic

bartender

There’s a legend out there that bartenders know how to handle their liquor better than the rest of us because they’re around it every day.They don’t.

Bartenders are 2.33 times more likely to die from alcoholism than average.

We sorted through a database of 11 million death certificates sorted by cause of death and occupation compiled by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health.

Other occupations that people associate with alcohol, like sailors and musicians, really do have elevated mortality rates. Plenty of jobs involving manual labour also make this list.

The numbers listed in this article refer to white men in occupations with a sample size greater than 2,300 deaths. Based on the same data last week we published a list of the most suicidal jobs (you don’t want to be a physician). See the last slide for a discussion of deaths linked to alcoholism for other races and genders.

17) Garbage collectors are 1.45 times more likely to die from alcoholism than average

NIOSH recorded 47 deaths linked to alcoholism among 2,370 white male deaths.

16) Advertisers are 1.47 times more likely to die from alcoholism than average

NIOSH recorded 46 deaths linked to alcoholism among 2,671 white male deaths. Category includes advertising and related sales occupations.

15) Carpet installers are 1.50 times more likely to die from alcoholism than average

NIOSH recorded 88 deaths linked to alcoholism among 3,100 white male deaths.

14) Gardeners are 1.50 times more likely to die from alcoholism than average

NIOSH recorded 318 deaths linked to alcoholism among 15,731 white male deaths. Category includes gardeners and groundskeepers.

13) Surveyors are 1.51 times more likely to die from alcoholism than average

NIOSH recorded 71 deaths linked to alcoholism among 3,379 white male deaths.

12) Farmers are 1.59 times more likely to die from alcoholism than average

NIOSH recorded 323 deaths linked to alcoholism among 18,579 white male deaths.

11) Amusement park attendants are 1.61 times more likely to die from alcoholism than average

NIOSH recorded 76 deaths linked to alcoholism among 2,736 white male deaths.

10) Concrete finishers are 1.65 times more likely to die from alcoholism than average

NIOSH recorded 79 deaths linked to alcoholism among 3,530 white male deaths. Category includes concrete and terrazzo finishers.

9) Musicians are 1.65 times more likely to die from alcoholism than average

NIOSH recorded 147 deaths linked to alcoholism among 6,143 white male deaths. Category includes musicians and composers.

8) Drywall installers are 1.71 times more likely to die from alcoholism than average

NIOSH recorded 121 deaths linked to alcoholism among 3,173 white male deaths.

7) Construction laborers are 1.72 times more likely to die from alcoholism than average

NIOSH recorded 1,758 deaths linked to alcoholism among 71,306 white male deaths.

6) Sailors are 1.75 times more likely to die from alcoholism than average

NIOSH recorded 69 deaths linked to alcoholism among 3,917 white male deaths. Category includes sailors and deckhands.

5) Cooks are 1.77 times more likely to die from alcoholism than average

NIOSH recorded 352 deaths linked to alcoholism among 13,470 white male deaths. Category includes cooks and executive short orders.

4) Painters are 1.85 times more likely to die from alcoholism than average

NIOSH recorded 926 deaths linked to alcoholism among 40,571 white male deaths. Category includes painters, construction and maintenance.

3) Roofers are 1.87 times more likely to die from alcoholism than average

NIOSH recorded 286 deaths linked to alcoholism among 8,490 white male deaths.

2) Shoe machine operators are 2.00 times more likely to die from alcoholism than average

NIOSH recorded 43 deaths linked to alcoholism among 2,921 white male deaths.


1) Bartenders are 2.33 times more likely to die from alcoholism than average

NIOSH recorded 294 deaths linked to alcoholism among 8,361 white male deaths.

The most deaths linked to alcoholism for women and blacks

We focused on white men because they represented by far the largest data set. We were told by NIOSH that data could not be accurately compared across demographics.

For white women, jobs with the most deaths linked to alcoholism with a sample size greater than 2,300 were bartenders (2.89 times higher than average); editors and reporters (2.28 times higher than average); and musicians and composers (1.87 times higher than average).

For black men, jobs with the most deaths linked to alcoholism with a sample size greater than 2,300 were gardeners and groundskeepers (1.66 times higher than average); garbage collectors (1.63 times higher than average); and farm workers (1.52 times higher than average).

For black women, jobs with the most deaths linked to alcoholism with a sample size greater than 2,300 were farming-related occupations (1.91 times higher than average); housekeeping (1.74 times higher than average); and those who never worked (1.30 times higher than average).

