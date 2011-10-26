The 17 Jobs Where You're Most Likely To Become An Alcoholic

Photo: www.flickr.com
There’s a legend out there that bartenders know how to handle their liquor better than the rest of us because they’re around it every day.They don’t.
Bartenders are 2.33 times more likely to die from alcoholism than average.
We sorted through a database of 11 million death certificates sorted by cause of death and occupation compiled by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health.
Other occupations that people associate with alcohol, like sailors and musicians, really do have elevated mortality rates. Plenty of jobs involving manual labour also make this list.
The numbers listed in this article refer to white men in occupations with a sample size greater than 2,300 deaths. Based on the same data last week we published a list of the most suicidal jobs (you don’t want to be a physician). See the last slide for a discussion of deaths linked to alcoholism for other races and genders.
NIOSH recorded 46 deaths linked to alcoholism among 2,671 white male deaths. Category includes advertising and related sales occupations.
NIOSH recorded 318 deaths linked to alcoholism among 15,731 white male deaths. Category includes gardeners and groundskeepers.
NIOSH recorded 79 deaths linked to alcoholism among 3,530 white male deaths. Category includes concrete and terrazzo finishers.
NIOSH recorded 147 deaths linked to alcoholism among 6,143 white male deaths. Category includes musicians and composers.
NIOSH recorded 69 deaths linked to alcoholism among 3,917 white male deaths. Category includes sailors and deckhands.
NIOSH recorded 352 deaths linked to alcoholism among 13,470 white male deaths. Category includes cooks and executive short orders.
NIOSH recorded 926 deaths linked to alcoholism among 40,571 white male deaths. Category includes painters, construction and maintenance.
We focused on white men because they represented by far the largest data set. We were told by NIOSH that data could not be accurately compared across demographics.
For white women, jobs with the most deaths linked to alcoholism with a sample size greater than 2,300 were bartenders (2.89 times higher than average); editors and reporters (2.28 times higher than average); and musicians and composers (1.87 times higher than average).
For black men, jobs with the most deaths linked to alcoholism with a sample size greater than 2,300 were gardeners and groundskeepers (1.66 times higher than average); garbage collectors (1.63 times higher than average); and farm workers (1.52 times higher than average).
For black women, jobs with the most deaths linked to alcoholism with a sample size greater than 2,300 were farming-related occupations (1.91 times higher than average); housekeeping (1.74 times higher than average); and those who never worked (1.30 times higher than average).
