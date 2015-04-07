RANKED: The 50 most affordable small towns in America

Google Maps 91.1% of homes are affordable in Booker, Texas.

We recently determined the most affordable small town in every state. But we wanted to know which towns are the most affordable in the whole country — period — so we took another look at the data.

To find the most affordable small towns in the US, we looked at towns with populations between 1,000 and 10,000 whose households spend no more than 30% of their annual income on housing costs. We looked at the average cost of three types of housing — owned houses with a mortgage, owned houses without a mortgage, and rentals — and took a weighted average of these by the proportion of each type of home in the town. Then we ranked the towns.

With eight affordable towns, Louisiana made the list more than any other state. Texas came in second with seven towns.

Click here to read more about our methodology.

