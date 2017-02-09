The 10 best places to get married in America if you don't want to spend a lot of money

Emmie Martin
Tucson ArizonaAnton Foltin/ShutterstockThe average American wedding costs $35,329 — but there are affordable alternatives.

The average American wedding costs $US35,329 ($AU46,000) — the highest it’s ever been.

That’s according to new data from wedding planning site The Knot, which conducted its tenth annual Real Weddings Study to uncover how much brides and grooms across the country are paying to get hitched.

For the study, The Knot surveyed over 13,000 men and women who said “I do” in 2016 to determine the average cost of weddings in America, including everything from the price of the dress to the venue to the cake.

But not every wedding has to cost an arm and a leg. Below, Business Insider highlighted the 10 most affordable places to get married in the US. If you want to tie the knot without landing yourself in debt, check it out. The prices are in US dollars:

10. Oklahoma -- $23,302

val lawless/Shutterstock
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

9. Nevada -- $23,239

Don Mammoser/Shutterstock
Reno, Nevada.

8. Iowa -- $23,098

EQRoy/Shutterstock
Ames, Iowa.

7. Tucson, Arizona -- $22,175

Anton Foltin/Shutterstock
Saguaro National Park near Tucson, Arizona.

6. Idaho -- $22,098

Loren Kerns/Flickr
Swan Valley, Idaho.

5. Oregon -- $21,854

Josemaria Toscano/Shutterstock
Portland, Oregon.

4. West Texas -- $21,688

Jeff Schultes/Shutterstock
El Paso, Texas.

3. Montana -- $20,794

Hannah Lorsch/Shutterstock
Bozeman, Montana.

2. Utah -- $20,337

f11photo/Shutterstock
Salt Lake City, Utah.

1. Arkansas -- $19,522

kan_khampanya/Shutterstock
Hamilton Lake, Arkansas.

