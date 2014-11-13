The 25 Cheapest Housing Markets In America

You don’t need to move to the middle of nowhere to find a cheap home.

Chances are, you’ll probably recognise some of the cities and suburbs that made it onto Coldwell Banker’s annual list of most affordable housing markets in the US, like Buffalo, New York, and Cleveland, Ohio.

Every year, the company puts together a Home Listing Report, which ranks the most expensive and most affordable places to live in the US.

The company compared nearly 2,000 markets for the report, looking at the average listing prices of over 51,000 four-bedroom, two-bathroom homes. The national average listing price, they found, was $US295,317.

Here are the 25 most affordable markets in the US.

17. Sioux City, Iowa Fourth Street in Sioux City, Iowa. Average listing price: $US113,295 State average listing price: $US245,256 Sioux City has a population of 84,586. 58% of the population has white collar jobs, while 42% has blue collar jobs. The median age of homes is 47 years. 59% of those homes are owned, 37% are rented, and 4% are not occupied. Source: Coldwell Banker 15. Beloit, Wisconsin Downtown Beloit, Wisconsin. Average listing price: $US113,085 State average listing price: $US206,154 Beloit has a population of 37,000. 61% of the population has white collar jobs, while 39% has blue collar jobs. The median age of homes is 49 years. 51% of those homes are owned, 40% are rented, and 9% are not occupied. Source: Coldwell Banker 9. Cheektowaga, New York Countryside Lane in Cheektowaga, New York. Average listing price: $US101,475 State average listing price: $US347,519 Cheektowaga has a population of 74,822. 60% of the population has white collar jobs, while 40% has blue collar jobs. The median age of homes is 41 years. 66% of those homes are owned, 30% are rented, and 5% are not occupied. Source: Coldwell Banker 5. Lithonia, Georgia Johnson Street in Lithonia, Georgia. Average listing price: $US94,076 State average listing price: $US196,186 Lithonia has a population of 1,955. 55% of the population has white collar jobs, while 45% has blue collar jobs. The median age of homes is 32 years. 45% of those homes are owned, 43% are rented, and 11% are not occupied. Source: Coldwell Banker 3. Park Forest, Illinois Forest Boulevard in Forest Park, Illinois. Average listing price: $US75,647 State average listing price: $US302,061 Park Forest has a population of 22,088. 65% of the population has white collar jobs, while 35% has blue collar jobs. The median age of homes is 44 years. 60% of those homes are owned, 30% are rented, and 10% are not occupied. Source: Coldwell Banker 2. Riverdale, Georgia Avalon Way in Riverdale, Georgia. Average listing price: $US68,207 State average listing price: $US196,186 Riverdale has a population of 15,178. 68% of the population has white collar jobs, while 32% has blue collar jobs. The median age of homes is 23 years. 46% of those homes are owned, 46% are rented, and 8% are not occupied. Source: Coldwell Banker

