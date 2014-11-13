The 25 Cheapest Housing Markets In America

You don’t need to move to the middle of nowhere to find a cheap home.
Chances are, you’ll probably recognise some of the cities and suburbs that made it onto Coldwell Banker’s annual list of most affordable housing markets in the US, like Buffalo, New York, and Cleveland, Ohio.
Every year, the company puts together a Home Listing Report, which ranks the most expensive and most affordable places to live in the US.
The company compared nearly 2,000 markets for the report, looking at the average listing prices of over 51,000 four-bedroom, two-bathroom homes. The national average listing price, they found, was $US295,317.
Here are the 25 most affordable markets in the US.
Average listing price: $US113,295
State average listing price: $US245,256
Sioux City has a population of 84,586. 58% of the population has white collar jobs, while 42% has blue collar jobs.
The median age of homes is 47 years. 59% of those homes are owned, 37% are rented, and 4% are not occupied.
Source: Coldwell Banker
Average listing price: $US113,085
State average listing price: $US206,154
Beloit has a population of 37,000. 61% of the population has white collar jobs, while 39% has blue collar jobs.
The median age of homes is 49 years. 51% of those homes are owned, 40% are rented, and 9% are not occupied.
Source: Coldwell Banker
Average listing price: $US101,475
State average listing price: $US347,519
Cheektowaga has a population of 74,822. 60% of the population has white collar jobs, while 40% has blue collar jobs.
The median age of homes is 41 years. 66% of those homes are owned, 30% are rented, and 5% are not occupied.
Source: Coldwell Banker
Average listing price: $US94,076
State average listing price: $US196,186
Lithonia has a population of 1,955. 55% of the population has white collar jobs, while 45% has blue collar jobs.
The median age of homes is 32 years. 45% of those homes are owned, 43% are rented, and 11% are not occupied.
Source: Coldwell Banker
Average listing price: $US75,647
State average listing price: $US302,061
Park Forest has a population of 22,088. 65% of the population has white collar jobs, while 35% has blue collar jobs.
The median age of homes is 44 years. 60% of those homes are owned, 30% are rented, and 10% are not occupied.
Source: Coldwell Banker
Average listing price: $US68,207
State average listing price: $US196,186
Riverdale has a population of 15,178. 68% of the population has white collar jobs, while 32% has blue collar jobs.
The median age of homes is 23 years. 46% of those homes are owned, 46% are rented, and 8% are not occupied.
Source: Coldwell Banker
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.