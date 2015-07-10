The 10 most affordable cities in the world

Of all the cities in the world, your dollar will go the furthest in Mumbai, India.

It’s currently the cheapest city to live in, according to the Economist’s World Cost of Living Index.

The index, which is calculated every other year, compares countries based on the cost of things like food, drink, clothing, rent, transportation, and utility bills.

It’s designed to help companies figure out how much to compensate employees who are working overseas.

Some of the world’s cheapest cities, like fourth-ranked Damascus, Syria, are also among the most dangerous. This list shouldn’t be considered a guide for people who are looking to save money by moving overseas — try this list of places where expats can live for cheap instead — but rather as a look into the cost of living in places far away from home.

All prices listed are from the Economist’s World Cost of Living Index. Mandi Woodruff contributed to an earlier version of this article.

10. Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. World Cost of Living Index: 57 1 kg loaf of bread: Today: $US1.78

Five years ago: $US1.57 A bottle of wine: Today: N/A

Five years ago: N/A A pack of cigarettes: Today: $US2.40

Five years ago: $US1.47 1 litre of unleaded gas: Today: $US0.13

Five years ago: $US0.15 8. Panama City, Panama Panama City, Panama. World Cost of Living Index: 55 (tied) 1 kg loaf of bread: Today: $US3.53

Five years ago: $US2.72 A bottle of wine: Today: $US7.05

Five years ago: $US10.00 A pack of cigarettes: Today: $US4.50

Five years ago: $US1.80 1 litre of unleaded gas: Today: $US1.17

Five years ago: $US1.05 5. Kathmandu, Nepal Kathmandu, Nepal. World Cost of Living Index: 44 (tied) 1 kg loaf of bread: Today: $US1.26

Five years ago: $US0.96 A bottle of wine: Today: $US18.98

Five years ago: $US15.07 A pack of cigarettes: Today: $US1.53

Five years ago: $US1.26 1 litre of unleaded gas: Today: $US1.24

Five years ago: $US1.33 3. New Delhi, India New Delhi, India. World Cost of Living Index: 43 1 kg loaf of bread: Today: $US1.05

Five years ago: $US0.84 A bottle of wine: Today: $US16.33

Five years ago: $US39.24 A pack of cigarettes: Today: $US2.20

Five years ago: $US1.88 1 litre of unleaded gas: Today: $US1.14

Five years ago: $US1.17 1. Mumbai, India Mumbai, India. World Cost of Living Index: 39 1 kg loaf of bread: Today: $US0.91

Five years ago: $US0.93 A bottle of wine: Today: $US20.59

Five years ago: $US25.22 A pack of cigarettes: Today: $US1.53

Five years ago: $US1.87 1 litre of unleaded gas: Today: $US1.21

Five years ago: $US1.22

