The Cheapest Real Estate Markets In The United States

Photo: Coldwell Banker
The housing market in Michigan was slammed during the recession and while it’s starting to make a comeback, the state is still home to some of the most affordable housing in the country.Four of the 18 most affordable housing markets identified in Coldwell Banker’s new home price listing report were located in the state. And Redford, near Detroit and Ann Arbor, was named the most affordable housing market, with an average listing price of $60,490.
For context, the average 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in the United States is listed at $292,152. The most expensive housing market is Los Altos, Calif., where the average home is listed for $1.706 million.
To come up with the list, Coldwell Banker looked at 72,000 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom properties for sale in 2,500 U.S. markets.
This house is on sale for $98,000 in Warren, Mich.
This house is on sale for $99,000 in Terrell, Texas.
This house is for sale for $90,000 in Lehigh Acres, Fla.
This house is on sale for $92,000 in Irvington, NJ.
This home is for sale for $89,000 in Country Club Hills, Ill.
This house is on sale for $84,900 in Saginaw, Mich.
This house is for sale for $84,900 in Cleveland Heights, Ohio.
This house is for sale for $85,000 in Johnstown, Penn.
This home is on sale for $87,900 in Augusta, Ga.
This house is on sale for $82,000 in Park Forest, Ill.
This home is on sale for $79,900 in Jonesboro, Ga.
This house is on sale for $78,500 in Hastings, Fla.
This home is on sale for $77,000 in Poinciana, Fla.
This house is on sale for $70,000 in Cleveland, Ohio.
This home is on sale for $65,000 in Detroit, Mich.
This house is for sale for $61,500 in College Park, Ga.
This home is on sale for $60,000 in Redford, Mich.
