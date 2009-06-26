Most Ad-Funded iPhone Apps Don't Earn Enough To Buy A Sandwich

Dan Frommer
iphone your ad here tbi

iPhone ads are an easy way to make money from your app, but they’re not going to do anything if you don’t have enough users.

In a new report (PDF), mobile ad network AdMob says that 54% of the 2,300 apps that its ads appear in had fewer than 1,000 users in May. That’s not going to pay the bills.

Meanwhile, the big hits — 5% of the market — had more than 100,000 users. The biggest had more than 2 million, and it looks like about 11 apps had more than 1 million users. (See charts below.)

How much money is a 1,000-users-or-less app making on ads per month? Probably not enough to buy a sandwich.

We estimate that a low-end, ad-supported iPhone app can expect to make a net eCPM around $1-$2. Translation: For every 1,000 times an ad loads on your app, you’d get $1-$2 after sharing revenue with the ad network. Assuming a 1,000-active-user app actually gets 1,000 people to look at, say, 10 ads per month, that’s a mere $10-$20 in revenue. Assuming 500 users and 5 ads a month… you get the idea.

Premium apps with hundreds of thousands of users — and access to better ads — can expect much more, of course.

Standard disclaimer: This is only a representation of apps using AdMob’s ads — NOT necessarily a representation of the broader iPhone app market. These apps might not be loading AdMob ads, may have other ad plans, or other revenue generators in place.

admob app stats june 2009

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.