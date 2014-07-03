These Are The Most Active Cities In The World

Amsterdam is the most active city in the world, with its residents spending about 70% of their time moving doing walks, runs, or bicycle rides, according to data from fitness tracking app Human.

Human runs in the background of users’ phones and automatically detects activities like walking, cycling, running, and motorised transport. Human aggregated data from users to create dozens of maps and charts that show how people across the globe get around.

Check out the ranking:

There’s one caveat — the chart only counts the amount of time spent doing walks, runs, or bicycle rides, so some exercise might not be included in the data.

Washington, D.C. is the most active city in the U.S., followed by New York and San Francisco.

Somewhat unsurprisingly, Los Angeles is at the bottom of the list. Residents of the West Coast city also spend more time in cars than people in any other city included in Human’s data. Los Angeles is notorious for its traffic and lack of public transportation.

The high activity level in Amsterdam is largely thanks to cycling. Residents spend about 40% of their time moving by taking bicycle rides, which is far more than any other city.

Check out the other charts:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.