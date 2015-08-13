I binge-watched 7 movies about artificial intelligence and the most accurate one was a cartoon

Google Images

The movie: Astronaut David Bowman and his crew mates aboard the Discovery One are headed to Jupiter in search of strange black monoliths that appear at turning points throughout the human species' evolution. The ship's computer Hal 9000 has a lot of responsibilities, including piloting the ship and maintaining life support for astronauts in hibernation.

Though Hal insists he is 'by any practical definition of the words, foolproof and incapable of error,' he makes a mistake and two astronauts conspire to turn him off. Little do they know that Hal has a few tricks up his gearbox.

The technology: Hal has a wide range of tasks, which makes him an artificial general intelligence (AGI), AI that has or exceeds human-level intelligence across all the fields of expertise that a human could have. AGI would take a huge amount of computation and energy. According to Scientific American, AI researcher Hans Moravec estimates that it would require at least '100 million MIPS (100 trillion instructions per second) to emulate the 1,500-gram human brain.'

Is it possible?: The Fujitsu K computer already outpaces this estimate at 10 quadrillion worth of computations in one second. Despite the K computer's computing capabilities, it still took about '40 minutes to complete a simulation of one second of neuronal network activity in real time,' according to CNET. Moravec writes 'at the present pace, only about 20 or 30 years will be needed to close the gap.' So, Hal is possible, but not right now.

Hal also has human emotions -- pride, fear, and a survival instinct -- but I wasn't sure where they originated. Humans have emotions because of evolutionary survival instincts. Emotions like fear and jealousy, according to the New York Times, may have helped us hoard scant resources for ourselves.

On the other hand, AI wouldn't develop emotions unless they're programmed to replicate them. The humans may have given Hal a survival instinct, but surely they wouldn't have programmed him to survive at the expense of his human crewmates.

The takeaway: Watching Stanley Kubrick's stunning masterpiece was like watching a living painting. But it also serves to warn us to ensure any AGI we create doesn't prioritise its survival over the survival of the humans it serves.