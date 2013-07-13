'Lord Of The Rings' And 'Atlas Shrugged' Top List Of Books People Can't Finish

They may be some of the most famous books in history, but “Catch-22,” “Atlas Shrugged,” and “The Lord of the Rings” are among 10 of the most “abandoned” books, according to reader-driven book recommendation website Goodreads.



Interested in why people set aside their books, Goodreads analysed which books were most frequently shelved by its users.

The top five most abandoned contemporary books included J. K. Rowling’s “The Casual Vacancy,” “50 Shades of Grey,” and “Eat Pray Love.” “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” and “Wicked” were also frequently discarded.

And when it came to the most frequently started but unfinished books ever, they were all classics: “Catch-22,” “The Lord of the Rings,” “James Joyce’s Ulysses,” “Moby Dick,” and “Atlas Shrugged” were the five least-finished books.

Almost half of Goodreads users said the reason they stopped reading was because the book in question was either too slow or boring. But a whopping 38% say they always finish their books, even if they set it down and pick it back up years later.

See the full infographic below.

