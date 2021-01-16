Lori Loughlin's husband is asking to serve the rest of his prison sentence at home after he spent 56 days in solitary confinement over COVID-19 concerns

Reuters Actor Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli leave the federal courthouse in Boston.

Lori Loughlin’s husband Mossimo Giannulli is serving five months in prison for his role in the college admissions scandal.

He started his sentence at a prison in Lompoc, California, on November 19, and was immediately put into solitary confinement for a two-week isolation period to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

But his lawyers say he ended up staying in solitary confinement for 56 days, which took a toll on his “mental, physical, and emotional well-being.”

His lawyers are now asking that he serve the remainder of his five-month prison sentence at home.

Lori Loughlin’s husband Mossimo Giannulli has asked to serve the rest of his five-month prison sentence in the college admissions scandal at home after officials placed in him solitary confinement for 56 days over COVID-19 concerns, his lawyers said in a court filing on Thursday.

Lawyers for Giannulli, who alongside Loughlin pleaded guilty to paying $US500,000 to guarantee their daughters’ admissions to the University of Southern California as crew recruits, say solitary confinement is taking a toll on his “mental, physical, and emotional well-being.”

Giannulli reported to the Federal Correctional Institution in Lompoc, California, on November 19, and upon arrival was immediately placed in a solitary confinement cell as a two-week isolation method to prevent any spread of COVID-19 in the prison.

His lawyers said Giannulli’s isolation instead lasted 56 days, until January 13 â€” making up nearly 40% of his entire prison sentence.

They said despite testing negative for COVID-19 at least 10 times, Giannulli was “in solitary confinement in a small cell at the adjacent medium security penitentiary, 24 hours per day with only three short 20 minute breaks per week, where he remained for 56 days before finally being transferred to the camp yesterday (January 13).”

Giannulli’s lawyers said they were told by prison officials that like other prisoners at Lompoc, Giannulli was required to re-quarantine every time another prisoner arrived at Lompoc after him, despite not having contact with one another.

They added that Giannulli tested positive for COVID-19 in October, prior to his confinement.

“Subjecting Mr. Giannulli to weeks and months of solitary quarantine at a higher security facility is fundamentally unfair and finds no support in the directives and guidance that DOJ has issued to BOP for stopping the spread of the virus,” the lawyer said.

The attorneys cited the Bureau of Prisons regulations put in place by former Attorney General William Barr, in which prisons have allowed certain inmates to serve their sentences at home to lower facility populations and help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Giannulli satisfies all of the criteria for home confinement identified by Attorney General Barr: he is a non-violent, 57-year old man with no prior criminal record assigned to a minimum-security facility who poses no risk to his community. These facts, taken together with the extraordinary circumstances of his extensive period confined in solitary quarantine, warrant the requested reduction in his sentence and transfer to home confinement,” his lawyers said.

Giannulli and Loughlin are among more than 50 other parents, college-athletics coaches, school administrators, and college-entrance-exam administers were indicted in Operation Varsity Blues. Dozens of them have pleaded guilty since news of the scheme broke in March 2019.

Loughlin completed her two-month sentence for her role in the scandal in December.

