MOSSBERG: The Kindle Fire HD Is Not As 'Polished, Fluid Or Versatile' As The iPad

Photo: Via djevents on Flickr

Jeff Bezos says the Amazon Kindle Fire HD is the best tablet on the market “at any price.”AllThingsD gadget review Walt Mossberg does not agree.



He says Amazon’s new colour tablet is not as “polished, fluid or versatile as the iPad.”

Things he likes about it:

It has more storage than its previous version.

It’s easier to hold in one hand than the iPad.

The speakers are better than the iPad’s.

The battery life is in-line with the competition.

It’s a good tablet for people who want to tap Amazon’s vast array of content.

Things he does not like about it:

You have to pay $15 to hide ads from Amazon in various screens.

The screen is inferior to the iPad’s.

The wi-fi is supposed to be faster than the iPad’s but it isn’t.

It lacks artificial intelligence, like Apple’s Siri.

No rear camera, instant messaging or maps.

Few apps.

Obviously there is a lot more nuance in Mossberg’s actual column, which you should go read >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.