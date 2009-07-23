Mossberg Disses GPhone: Passes On New Android Review

The Wall Street Journal‘s review of the new Google (GOOG) Android-powered T-Mobile myTouch is out, but you won’t find the paper’s gadget god Walt Mossberg’s byline on it.

Walt edits the column, called “The Mossberg Solution,” but it’s WSJ writer Katherine Boehret that reviewed the phone and wrote the column.

Boehret did a nice job with her review, and is no slouch. But we assume that if Walt thought the new phone was actually really important, he would have reviewed it himself. (Not a big deal, in reality, but worth noting.)

So, how about the phone? Boehret says it’s basically what Google and T-Mobile should have offered in the first place last year, instead of the bulky G1.

Boehret: The $200 (with two-year contract) T-Mobile myTouch 3G (t-mobilemytouch.com) available Aug. 5, has fixed many of these problems. Its new design uses an on-screen keyboard, which gives it a thinner, more stylish build that feels great in the hand. It now comes with four gigabytes of memory, works with Microsoft Exchange and can record and play back video footage. The Android Market has increased its number of apps to about 6,300, and the myTouch will hit stores with accessories like designer shells and docking stations. Its combined voice and data plans are at least $25 less per month than what AT&T’s (T) plans cost for users of Apple’s competing iPhone.

But she finds some flaws, such as a “frustrating first-time experience with the on-screen keyboard” and Google’s poorly organised — and sometimes spammy — App Store, which isn’t as good as Apple’s.

Read the review at All Things D >

