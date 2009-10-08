Mossberg: Windows 7 Is The Best Microsoft Has Ever Made

Microsoft’s new Windows 7 operating system comes out in two weeks, and it’s a big one for Microsoft. Vista was a dog, and a lot of consumers and corporations are still running Windows XP, which was released in 2001.

The good news for Redmond: As many have been saying for a long time now, Windows 7 is good. Very good. In fact, it’s the best version of Windows that Microsoft has ever made, says WSJ gadget god Walt Mossberg. And Steve Jobs had better get cranking.

Mossberg: After using pre-release versions of Windows 7 for nine months, and intensively testing the final version for the past month on many different machines, I believe it is the best version of Windows Microsoft has produced. It’s a boost to productivity and a pleasure to use. Despite a few drawbacks, I can heartily recommend Windows 7 to mainstream consumers.

Look out, Apple:

In recent years, I, like many other reviewers, have argued that Apple’s Mac OS X operating system is much better than Windows. That’s no longer true. I still give the Mac OS a slight edge because it has a much easier and cheaper upgrade path; more built-in software programs; and far less vulnerability to viruses and other malicious software, which are overwhelmingly built to run on Windows.

Now, however, it’s much more of a toss-up between the two rivals. Windows 7 beats the Mac OS in some areas, such as better previews and navigation right from the taskbar, easier organisation of open windows on the desktopand touch-screen capabilities. So Apple will have to scramble now that the gift of aflawed Vista has been replaced with a reliable, elegant version of Windows.

