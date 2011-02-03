MOSSBERG: Verizon iPhone "Much, Much Better With Voice Calls"

Photo: Asa Mathat, All Things Digital

WSJ gadget guru Walt Mossberg just posted his Verizon iPhone review.In short:



It’s “much, much better with voice calls.” But Verizon dropped some calls — or perhaps the AT&T person on the other end of the line — and sometimes 3G service was flaky.

The wi-fi hotspot feature works.

Data speeds are often significantly faster on AT&T than Verizon. (When you can get a data signal.)

Expected tradeoffs include crappy roaming options, inability to use voice and data at the same time.

Verizon offers unlimited data plan, AT&T doesn’t.

So, if you need to be able to make calls, Verizon may be better. If you want more roaming options or faster throughput (when the network works), AT&T may be your best option yet.

