MOSSBERG: "Extremely Well Informed Sources" Say Steve Jobs Will Still Work On Major Products And Strategy

Photo: Asa Mathat, All Things Digital

Though Steve Jobs is stepping down as CEO of Apple, he will remain a key figure in the company, writes All Things D cofounder Walt Mossberg:To be very clear, Mr. Jobs, while seriously ill, is very much alive. Extremely well-informed sources at Apple say he intends to remain involved in developing major future products and strategy and intends to be an active chairman of the board, even while new CEO Tim Cook runs the company day to day. So, this is not an obituary. But his health is reported to be up and down, and even an active chairman isn’t the same as a CEO.



What might be the next revolutionary product from Apple? Mossberg suggests it will be an Apple TV:

Now, rumours are rife that Apple is working on re-inventing another common device: the TV. The secretive company won’t say a word about that, but nobody should be surprised if it happens, just based on Mr. Jobs’ track record.

Mossberg isn’t going to just toss out some random rumour at the end of a big post on Jobs. This is probably the next big thing Apple has cooking up. So, if you’re worried about the company’s future, this should provide some solace.

Read Mossberg’s full essay →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.