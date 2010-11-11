Mossberg Reviews The Galaxy Tab: "I Still Prefer The iPad"

The WSJ’s gadget guru Walt Mossberg just posted his review of Samsung’s Galaxy Tab, the first real tablet computer running Google’s Android software, and the first real competition to Apple’s iPad.



Key points:

“I’ve been testing the Tab for a couple of weeks and I like it. It’s a serious alternative to the iPad and one that will be preferred by some folks.”

“On balance, however, I still prefer the iPad.”

Good: It can easily be held in one hand.

Bad: Screen size is very small, battery life half of the iPad’s, and “jerky” scrolling.

Regarding Adobe Flash movie support, which is supposed to set this apart from the iPad: “Sometimes they played and sometimes they didn’t. In all cases, they slowed the browser down. On one site written in Flash, I got a warning saying I might want to “abort” lest the computer become “unresponsive.” In another case, the Tab crashed. So I conclude that while the Tab does play Flash, it needs work on that score.”

Bottom line: “It’s different enough from the iPad, yet good enough, to give consumers a real choice.”

So, the iPad might actually have some competition this holiday season.

Are you going to buy the iPad? Or the Tab? Why or why not?

