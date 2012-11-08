MOSSBERG: Google's New Flagship Phone Is A Good Value, But That's About it

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Google is going to start selling another Nexus phone, the Nexus 4 by LG, on its Web site next week.Nexus phones, designed with Google’s help and built by third party manufacturers, are supposed to represent the very best that Google’s Android operating system has to offer.



Star gadget reviewer Walt Mossberg got his hands on a Nexus, and put out a review last night.

Overall, he describes the Nexus 4 as a good value that won’t knock your socks off.

He likes:

It’s inexpensive.

Curved edges make it comfortable to hold.

The camera takes sharp, vivid photos.

The battery lasts a full workday.

Call quality.

Improved auto-correction for typing.

He doesn’t like:

No LTE.

Only 16GB of storage.

360-degree photos don’t take very well.

No memory upgrade slot.

Weak external speaker.

Richer search results on iPhone.

Doesn’t work on all carriers.

