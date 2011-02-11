Mossberg Dumps On Dell's Cheap Android Streak 7 Tablet

A different, smaller version of the Streak.

Photo: Engadget

Dell’s Streak 7 tablet running Android software is a big disappointment says AllThingsD gadget god Walt Mossberg in a relatively scathing review.He says, “I found the compromises Dell made to get to that low price make it impossible for me to recommend the Streak 7.”



The Dell Streak is a 7-inch tablet that costs $200 with a monthly wireless data contract. At that price point it’s attractive in comparison to a Galaxy Tab, or even an iPad. But, apparently, it’s a piece of junk.

Here’s Mossberg’s big complaints:

“Its screen, battery life, and software are all disappointing.”

“In my tests, the Streak 7 conked out after a pathetic two hours and 10 minutes of watching movies … In a more mixed-use pattern, including Web surfing, game playing, music, email and social networking, with some short videos thrown in, the Streak 7 lasted between 5.5 and 6.5 hours, still underwhelming for a tablet … I wouldn’t buy a tablet with battery life this poor.”

“Screen resolution also was so low as to be fuzzy at times, especially in reading small type, and viewing the screen at an angle often reduced the image to a ghostly outline.”

“The software also is a problem. It’s an older version of Android, called 2.2, which was never intended for tablets, and whose core apps—such as email, contacts and calendar—were designed for the smaller phone screens.”

