Mossberg Dumps On Dell's Cheap Android Streak 7 Tablet

Photo: Engadget
Dell’s Streak 7 tablet running Android software is a big disappointment says AllThingsD gadget god Walt Mossberg in a relatively scathing review.He says, “I found the compromises Dell made to get to that low price make it impossible for me to recommend the Streak 7.”
The Dell Streak is a 7-inch tablet that costs $200 with a monthly wireless data contract. At that price point it’s attractive in comparison to a Galaxy Tab, or even an iPad. But, apparently, it’s a piece of junk.
Here’s Mossberg’s big complaints:
- “Its screen, battery life, and software are all disappointing.”
- “In my tests, the Streak 7 conked out after a pathetic two hours and 10 minutes of watching movies … In a more mixed-use pattern, including Web surfing, game playing, music, email and social networking, with some short videos thrown in, the Streak 7 lasted between 5.5 and 6.5 hours, still underwhelming for a tablet … I wouldn’t buy a tablet with battery life this poor.”
- “Screen resolution also was so low as to be fuzzy at times, especially in reading small type, and viewing the screen at an angle often reduced the image to a ghostly outline.”
- “The software also is a problem. It’s an older version of Android, called 2.2, which was never intended for tablets, and whose core apps—such as email, contacts and calendar—were designed for the smaller phone screens.”
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.