Walt Mossberg Gushes Over The iPad, Calls It 'Beautiful', 'Striking', And A 'Pleasure'

Walt Mossberg is in with his review of the iPad, and he loves it.



He says it has the “potential to change portable computing profoundly.” And yes, it’s much more than just a big iPhone.

He thinks it can challenge the netbooks and laptops, writing “I found the iPad a pleasure to use, and had less and less interest in cracking open my heavier ThinkPad or MacBook.”

Other highlights from his review:

Impressed with the battery life.

It’s “wicked fast.”

He had no trouble typing.

Web browser works “beautifully.”

Apple hopes to have 1,000 iPad apps at launch.

The photo app “is striking.”

The iPod app is “beautiful.”

The WSJ app on the iPad is “gorgeous and highly functional,” the best newspaper on a screen ever.

Reading books is superior to the Kindle, though the iPad is heavier.

So, yeah, Walt’s sold.

Read his whole review →



