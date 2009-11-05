Mossberg On The Droid: The Best Verizon Has To Offer

Walt Mossberg, the Journal’s gadget guru, weighs in with his review of the Motorola Droid.



The Verdict: If you’re married to Verizon, this is as good as it gets. If you want the best phone on the market, the iPhone is still the way to go.

Key takeaways from his review:

Android 2.0 is nice, but it’s still not as slick or fluid as the iPhone OS

The ability to run third party apps simultaneously is great

Gorgeous, large screen beats the iPhone

The battery is pretty solid

But it’s 25% heavier, which makes it uncomfortable in the pocket

Despite the 5 megapixel camera, photos only turn out so-so, video is good

The keyboard is bad — it’s cramped, and the auto-correct stinks

Not enough panels to display apps

The turn by turn navigation is awesome, but it’s still a little buggy. He was sent down the wrong road.

Despite these flaws, he regards it as a success overall. He recommends it to Verizon loyalists “who have lusted for a better smart phone, but don’t want to switch networks.”

