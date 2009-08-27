Mossberg Yawns At New Apple OS

Apple (AAPL) will release a $30 upgrade to its Leopard operating system this Friday called Snow Leopard.



It’s supposed to be an “under-the-hood” improvement and introduces almost zero new features.

The exception to that rule: With Snow Leopard, Mac users will now be able to plug into Microsoft Exchange.

Reviewing Snow Leopard, the Wall Street Journal’s Walt Mossberg calls it a “good product” that “makes what was a very fine operating system, Leopard, a little bit better.”

But Walt wasn’t very impressed with the Exchange integration:

With the generous help of my company’s IT folks, I tested this feature, and it worked very well. All my corporate information flowed into Apple’s programs, very quickly, and I could search the company directory, check the calendars of people with whom I wished to schedule meetings, and more.

However, Apple makes setting up this new feature look simpler than it is. In most cases, I believe, it will require the time and cooperation of corporate IT personnel, who will need time to learn it—especially since, at many companies, relatively few of these folks are Mac experts. In my case, an Apple employee had to help my IT colleagues and me to get it going. But you likely won’t have that aid.

Here’s Walt’s video review:



Read Walt’s entire review at All Things D >

