Mossberg: New HTC Google Phone Is Best One Yet

The new HTC Hero on Sprint is the best Google phone yet, WSJ gadget guru Walt Mossberg says in his latest column, “and a worthy competitor to the iPhone, the BlackBerry and the Pre.”



“In general, I like the Hero and can recommend it to Sprint customers, or others looking for something powerful, but different.”

Pluses: HTC’s custom Android software, “Sense,” good basics, good camera.

Drawbacks: Lousy battery life, dull hardware design, mail-in rebate, touchscreen sometimes flaky.

Sounds like more trouble for Palm than Apple, but in general, good for Sprint, HTC, and Google.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.