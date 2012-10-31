Mossberg: The iPad Mini Is Exactly That, A Smaller iPad

Photo: Apple

Reviews of Apple’s new iPad, the iPad mini, are out tonight.The first one we’re read is from the Wall Street Journal’s personal tech columnist, Walt Mossberg, and he’s not exactly knocked out by the mini.



He doesn’t have much negative to say about it, but he’s not exactly heaping tons of praise on it.

Here’s what’s nice about it:

In shrinking the iconic iPad, Apple has pulled off an impressive feat. It has managed to create a tablet that’s notably thinner and lighter than the leading small competitors with 7-inch screens, while squeezing in a significantly roomier 7.9-inch display. And it has shunned the plastic construction used in its smaller rivals to retain the iPad’s sturdier aluminium and glass body.

And here’s what’s not:

However, there are two downsides compared with the leading 7-inch competitors, the Google Nexus 7 and the Amazon Kindle Fire HD. First, the iPad mini starts at $329, versus $199 for its two main rivals (though the Fire HD costs $214 without annoying ads). Second, it has a lower screen resolution—1024×768, versus 1280×800 for the other two.

So, should you buy it?

If you love the iPad, or want one, but just found it too large or heavy, the iPad Mini is the perfect solution.

Read his full review here >

