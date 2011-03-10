MOSSBERG: iPad 2 Is The "Best Tablet For Average Consumers"

Photo: AP

iPad 2 reviews are rolling in, and the first we’ve read is from Walt Mossberg at All Things D.Overall, he loves it, calling it the “best tablet for average consumers,” and saying its thin design makes the Xoom and original iPad “look bloated.”



While for the most part he gushes about the device, he has some complaints.

He’s not thrilled with the crappy rear camera for still photos, and he’s a little let down by the lack of 4G support. He also says the smart cover came loose in his brief case which turned the iPad on causing battery to drain.

One other thing of note: Mossberg says it’s not worth upgrading to iPad 2 if you have an iPad because this is “evolutionary rather than revolutionary.”

