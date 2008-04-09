Mossberg: I Have No Idea When 3G iPhone Is Coming, And I Don't Care

That Walt Mossberg prediction about a 3G iPhone in June? Hold off on that, says Walt Mossberg. The Wall Street Journal‘s personal tech guru tells us he has no idea when Apple (AAPL) is releasing its next phone.



We just spoke with Walt, who is a bit bemused that we and other pubs have gotten excited about a recent video clip, where Walt offhandedly says Apple will release its next-gen iPhone “in 60 days.”

We note that there is indeed a video clip of Walt saying just that, at an April 1 event at the Finnish Embassy in Washington, D.C. But Walt notes that in the clip, he’s making an aside during a larger point about data networks, and says that in any event, he doesn’t know if it’s correct. So where’d it come from? It’s a ballpark estimate, he says, based on… the same speculation the rest of us are seeing.

Walt also says that as a consumer gadget reviewer, he doesn’t actually care when the 3G iPhone comes out: The release date won’t affect his review of the gadget. That said, this is where he convinced us: “If I knew when this date was, why would I announce it in the middle of a sentence at the Finnish embassy, rather than report it in the Wall Street Journal?”

Fair enough. But we’re still betting we’ll see the new iPhone in June.

See Also: Mossberg: 3G iPhone “In 60 Days”

