Mossberg Crushes The Hopes Of Another Android Tablet

Influential tech reviewer Walt Mossberg has just dashed the hopes of another Android tablet, saying it “isn’t as good a tablet as the iPad 2.”Mossberg says LG’s G-Slate “performs pretty well overall,” but like most tablets he can’t find a reason to recommend it over the iPad.



The main gripes: The G-Slate costs $750 without a phone contract, and it has a paltry selection of apps.

Mossberg likes the 4G speed, and the better cameras on the tablet.

However, his conclusion is the backbreaker for LG, and really for all Android tablets right now: “The G-Slate isn’t as good a tablet as the iPad 2. I’d only recommend it for people who want the higher cellular speeds, or who prefer Android.”

