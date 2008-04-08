Mossberg: 3G iPhone 'In 60 Days' (AAPL)*

Another bit of evidence that a better iPhone is coming soon: Wall Street Journal tech columnist Walt Mossberg says an iPhone capable of connecting to faster, “3G” mobile networks is coming “in 60 days.” (See video embedded below, about 6:55 in.)



Is that definitive evidence? No, but it’s consistent with other reports we’ve read (and written) suggesting that Apple (AAPL) will update its iPhone hardware in June. Why then? That’s when Apple is rolling out the “iPhone 2.0” software update, which adds better corporate email support, third-party apps, etc.

Update: We spoke to Walt, who doesn’t actually know when Apple’s new phone is coming out. His offhand remark, he says, was based on the same speculation we’ve read.



