A Recent Timeline Shows How Israel's Deadly Intelligence Agency May Be Their Best Nuclear Deterrent

Israel’s Mossad is a world renowned secret intelligence and special operations agency most famous for hunting down hidden Nazis and systematically locating and killing the terrorists responsible for the brutal slayings at the Munich Olympics.The Mossad, which literally translates to “The Institute,” also reportedly gave early warning to Washington about 9/11.



There’s no doubt these guys are just as deadly as their deadly accurate intelligence. Lately, we’ve heard a lot about the worries over Iran’s nuclear aspirations, and whether or not the U.S. and Israel should launch a strike.

However, it also appears possible, or even likely, that Israel has been launching several strikes of their own, through the Mossad.

Though they haven’t exactly taken responsibility for the attacks, the signatures do seem to point to Mossad agents as the most prominent suspects for strikes in Iran.

The list of the most recent mishaps, accidents and explosions which took out Iranian scientists appears to show how good Israel has become at covertly deterring Iran’s nuclear ambitions — not to mention scaring the pants off future nuclear scientists.

Also, the few failed attempts Iran makes at high-visibility assassinations — one which literally ended because an Iranian agent blew himself up instead of his target — make Iran out to be increasingly inept.

(The list also shows why the Bulgaria bombing may become the preference for lackluster terrorist agencies, who would rather attack “soft” targets.)

We’ve included here a list from the blog Global Conflict Analysis (which itself makes use of this list from the Guardian) of just the last two years of incidents:

12 January 2010 – Iranian particle physicist Masoud Ali Mohammadi dies when a bomb blows up a vehicle in Tehran

29 November 2010 – Iranian nuclear scientist Majid Shahriari is killed when a bomb attached to his car explodes in Tehran; another nuclear scientist, Fereydoun Abbasi-Davani, escapes an attempt on his life in a separate incident

23 July 2011 – Iranian scientist Darioush Rezaeinejad is shot to death in Tehran

12 November 2011 – A massive explosion at an ammunition depot outside of Tehran kills 17 people, including Major General Hassan Moqaddam, a key figure in Iran’s missile programme

28 November 2011 – Bombs explode at nuclear facilities in Isfahan, 340 km south of Tehran

11 December 2011 – An explosion rocks a steel mill linked to Iran’s nuclear programme in the city of Yasd, killing seven people

11 January 2012 – Iranian scientist and director of the Natanz nuclear plant in central Iran dies in an explosion from a device that was attached to his car

January 2012 – Three men suspected of planning attacks against two Israelis employed by a Jewish school in Azerbaijan are arrested by Azeri authorities before the attacks could be carried out

13 February 2012 – The wife of an Israeli diplomat in New Delhi, India survives an explosion caused by a bomb attached to her vehicle; also, a bomb is discovered in Tbilisi, Georgia, attached to the car of an Israeli embassy staffer, which is defused before it could detonate

14 February 2012 – An explosion rocks a house containing three Iranian nationals in Bangkok, Thailand, and one of the suspects loses his legs after his own grenade bounces back at him. Two men are still in custody in Thailand in relation to the attacks, while the third is in Malaysia awaiting extradition

07 July 2012 – A Swedish national is arrested in Cyprus after he is caught tracking the movements of Israeli tourists

19 July 2012 – A former Guantanamo Bay detainee and Swedish citizen blows up a bus in Burgas, Bulgaria, killing himself, the bus driver, and five Israeli tourists

