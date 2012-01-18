A Close Look At Mossad — The Group Claiming Responsibility For Killing Another Iranian Scientist

Photo: Mossad
Monday’s announcement by the Sunday Times that Mossad is behind the most recent assasination of an Iranian scientist, is not difficult to believe if you look at the organisations long and dynamic history.Check out Mossad’s outrageous exploits >
Formed December 13, 1949 Mossad’s website outlines its many duties. Clearly stated as their final general order is “Planning and carrying out special operations beyond Israel’s borders.”
From Mossad’s website:
* Covert intelligence gathering beyond Israel’s borders.
* Preventing the development and procurement of non-conventional weapons by hostile countries.
* Preventing terrorist acts against Israeli targets abroad.
* Developing and maintaining special diplomatic and other covert relations.
* Bringing Jews home from countries where official Aliya agencies are not allowed to operate.
* Producing strategic, political and operational intelligence.
* Planning and carrying out special operations beyond Israel’s borders.
Under the direction of Meir Dagan, Mossad emerged from the shadows and went online in May 24, 2004 when it launched its own website to attract potential recruits. Dagan’s predecessor Efraim Halevy took a more traditional recruiting approach in 2000 by taking out ads in the Israeli press.
Mossad seeks the best and brightest within Israel and Halevy told the press that, “The days when a security career was seen as the be-all and end-all of Israeli citizenship are over. Now we are an open society, and Mossad has had to appeal to the widest range of talented applicants who might otherwise head for hi-tech or other private sectors.”
Current openings within Mossad include special assignments, intelligence, computers and technology, staff and languages, resource and logistics, security, student jobs, soldiers and national services. Potential candidates can fill out the application on Mossad’s website, but are warned all applicants are subject tomedical and psychological screening.
Mossad also recruits agents abroad. Last week, United Press International reported that the organisation is recruiting and training Iranian dissidents from Iraq’s Kurdish region to work against Iran’s regime.
1962: Mossad agents reportedly sent letter-bombs to German scientists serving in Egypt's missile program
In his book, The Bomb in the Basement: How Israel Went Nuclear and What That Means for the World, Michael Karpin recounted that in November 1962, the director of an Egyptian company Antra Dr. Heinz Krug went missing.
At the end of that month, one letter bomb at Cairo's Factory 333 addressed to Wolfgang Pilz, who was in charge of the missile building operation, left his secretary blind, deaf and facially disfigured.
The following day, a parcel addressed to General Kamal Azzar, an Egyptian army coordinator for German scientists' work exploded, killing Egyptian scientist Michael Khouri and five Egyptian engineers.
Source: Reuters
In 1963, Swiss police arrested two Mossad agents, one Israeli and one Austrian, after a German scientist's daughter accuses them of threatening her.
The two agents told Heidi Goercke that if her father refused to leave Egypt, he could expect 'serious problems.' They were arrested for suspicion of participation in failed assassination of Hans Kleinwachte.
In light of these events, Mossad chief Issar Harel resigned and the two agents were freed after a few months.
Source: Reuters
On September 5th, 1972, during the 1972 Olympics, a group of terrorists killed two Israeli athletes and took nine others as hostage.
After unsuccessful negotiations during which the terrorists demanded the realease of 232 Palestinians held in Israeli prisons, all hostages, one West German police officer and five terrorists were killed.
Terrorists targeted as a result of this massacre were allegedly shot, blown up by a booby trapped phone and a booby trapped car.
Source: Global Directions
1973: Mossad assassins were accused of shooting a waiter, after mistaking him for a Palestinian terrorist
In 1973, Ahmed Bouchiki, a Moroccan-born waiter working in Norway, was mistaken for Ali Hassan Salameh.
Five Mossad officers were tried and eventually released. Israel offered compensation to the waiter's family.
Source: Reuters
After being recuited by Mossad, Pollard was caught trading information to the israeli agency Lakam and sentenced to life in prison.
Israel apologized to the United States and dismantled Lakam, an Israeli agency that specialised in scientific cooperation.
According to the Associated Press, in November of last year, Pollard's wife said he will not survive another year in prison.
Source: Reuters
The agents were released for lack of evidence.
In 1998, two more suspected Mossad officers were arrested and charged with spying on sensitive military installations in Cyprus.
Source: Reuters
Shiqaqi was shot outside a hotel in Sliema, Malta, at point-blank range with a gun with a silencer.
The two men on a motorcycle fired five bullets into his head. Police officials called it 'a professional job.'
Source: The New York Times
1997: Two Mossad assassins were captured after a failed attempt to poison Hamas leader Khaled Meshaal
Two agents, who pretended to be Canadian tourists, were arrested by Jordanian police. According to The New York Times, Mossad was no longer allowed to keep office in Amman after this accident.
What's more, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu repaired ties with Jordan by freeing Hamas's spiritual mentor, Sheikh Ahmed Yassin, from prison.
Source: Reuters
1998: a group of Israelis were discovered tapping the phones of a suspected Lebanese Hezbollah militant in Switzerland
The Mossad agent admitted to spying on the Lebanese-born car dealer, conducting illegal activity on behalf of a foreign country, and using forged identity papers.
Israel paid almost $2 million in bail to guarantee agent's return for the four day trial that took place two years after the accident. Surprisingly,
Swiss justice officials allowed the agent's identity to remain secret and used his assumed name for the trial.
Source: The New York Times
New Zealand took offence to this identity theft and imposed diplomatic sanctions on Israel, restricting Visas and uninviting Israeli President Moshe Katsav, who was planning to visit the country.
Hamas praised New Zealand's actions against the 'Zionist security apparatuses.'
Source: Foreign Policy
2006: A planned assassination by Mossad led to a bombing raid that destroyed a nuclear plant in Syria
In 2006, 10 Mossad agents were allegedly supposed to assassinate a senior Syrian nuclear official.
After installing trojan software in his laptop, they found photographs and blueprints for a plutonium reactor.
In September 2007, Israeli fighter bombers destroyed the nuclear plant.
Source: The Telegraph
A team of 11 agents attempted to break Mabhouh's room after tracking him as he checked into al-Bustan hotel in Dubai.
After they failed to break into his room, it's believed the team tricked him into opening his door and forcing their way in.
When the team left the room, they locked the door from the inside and put the latch and chain in place. By the time Mabhouh's body was found the next day, the killers were on their way to Paris, Frankfurt, Hong Kong and South Africa.
Source: The Telegraph
The vulture, named R-65, was carrying a global positioning satellite (GPS) transmitter and a ring etched with the words 'Tel Aviv University.'
Saudi Arabian security forces suspected the bird of spying for Israel. According to the researchers, R-65 was one of seven vultures that were marked in Israel in the last few years that reached Saudi Arabia.
Source: Israel National News
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.