A Close Look At Mossad — The Group Claiming Responsibility For Killing Another Iranian Scientist

Formed December 13, 1949 Mossad’s website outlines its many duties. Clearly stated as their final general order is “Planning and carrying out special operations beyond Israel’s borders.”

From Mossad’s website:

* Covert intelligence gathering beyond Israel’s borders.

* Preventing the development and procurement of non-conventional weapons by hostile countries.

* Preventing terrorist acts against Israeli targets abroad.

* Developing and maintaining special diplomatic and other covert relations.

* Bringing Jews home from countries where official Aliya agencies are not allowed to operate.

* Producing strategic, political and operational intelligence.

* Planning and carrying out special operations beyond Israel’s borders.

Under the direction of Meir Dagan, Mossad emerged from the shadows and went online in May 24, 2004 when it launched its own website to attract potential recruits. Dagan’s predecessor Efraim Halevy took a more traditional recruiting approach in 2000 by taking out ads in the Israeli press.

Mossad seeks the best and brightest within Israel and Halevy told the press that, “The days when a security career was seen as the be-all and end-all of Israeli citizenship are over. Now we are an open society, and Mossad has had to appeal to the widest range of talented applicants who might otherwise head for hi-tech or other private sectors.”

Current openings within Mossad include special assignments, intelligence, computers and technology, staff and languages, resource and logistics, security, student jobs, soldiers and national services. Potential candidates can fill out the application on Mossad’s website, but are warned all applicants are subject tomedical and psychological screening.

Mossad also recruits agents abroad. Last week, United Press International reported that the organisation is recruiting and training Iranian dissidents from Iraq’s Kurdish region to work against Iran’s regime.

