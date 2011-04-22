Israeli Spy Agency Issues Strong Warning Of Attack By Hezbollah

Hezbollah

Photo: wiki commons

Israel has issued a strong warning of an attack by Hezbollah in the next few days.An attack is expected in revenge for the killing of a Hezbollah commander three years ago.



This warning was announced on state TV based on “very specific” intelligence gathered by spy agency Mossad, according to Israeli tabloid DEBKA.

The announcement named Talal Hamiyah and four other Hezbollah operatives as the men behind the coming attack. The unusually specific warning is taken as a sign that operations are too far advanced for Mossad to prevent them, according to DEBKA.

