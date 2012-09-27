Check Out The Suction Gadget That Makes Mosquito Bites Instantly Stop Itching

Photo: Robert Libetti / Business Insider

Mosquitoes can be quite the pest, especially if you are prone to getting bug bites and having swollen red marks all over your legs and arms as a result.During our adventures on Necker Island, we got introduced to an alternative method of treating mosquito bites than after-bite ointments.



Aspivenin is a suction syringe (minus the needle) that is supposed to suck out the bug venom and help your bites disappear faster.

I decided to try it out and our videographer Robert Libetti was there to document my experiment.

Disclosure: We were flown out to Necker Island, BVI by Virgin Limited Edition, which covered our travel and lodging expenses.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.