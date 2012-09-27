Check Out The Suction Gadget That Makes Mosquito Bites Instantly Stop Itching

Photo: Robert Libetti / Business Insider
Mosquitoes can be quite the pest, especially if you are prone to getting bug bites and having swollen red marks all over your legs and arms as a result.During our adventures on Necker Island, we got introduced to an alternative method of treating mosquito bites than after-bite ointments.
Aspivenin is a suction syringe (minus the needle) that is supposed to suck out the bug venom and help your bites disappear faster.
I decided to try it out and our videographer Robert Libetti was there to document my experiment.
Disclosure: We were flown out to Necker Island, BVI by Virgin Limited Edition, which covered our travel and lodging expenses.
The device costs $30. Based on the cover, it seems that you can treat wasp stings, spider bites and even scorpion stings. I am a bit sceptical about the effectiveness on the latter.
The gizmo belongs to Kelly Harding, a regional sales manager for UK & Europe for Virgin Limited Edition. She positions the syringe directly over the bite and pressed down.
We selected a smaller suction cup as my bite was very small. As Kelly pressed down the mini pump, I didn't feel much except at the very end when I sensed a little bit of pressure and my skin filled in the cup in an instant.
Kelly, who is prone to mosquito bites, told me that she treats her bites with the Aspivenin daily and that her bites are better after the procedure. She says that I should leave the suction pump for about 90 seconds.
