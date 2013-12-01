Mosman Residents Take On Legendary Hedge Fund Manager Greg Coffey

Greg Coffey / Getty

International hedge fund manager Greg Coffey has plans to build a magnificent 10 bedroom $8 million mansion in Sydney’s north shore, but his Mosman neighbours aren’t happy.

The local showdown has already seen seven objections to the plans handed to the Mosman Council, all with the same consensus– Coffey’s plans are of “excessive scale and magnitude” and, well, “out of sync with the surrounding mansions”.

“It’s not as though he needs to go any higher to get a view. He has got it all over,” one disgruntled resident told The Sydney Morning Herald.

Coffey who is currently based in London is worth close to $525 million and retired last year from Moore Capital Management at the age of 41.

