‘The Walking Dead’ actor Moses J. Moseley dies, aged 31

Actor Moses J. Moseley attends the premiere of ‘Attack Of The Southern Fried Zombies’ at Arena Cinelounge on March 23, 2018 in Hollywood, California. Getty Images

“The Walking Dead” actor Moses J. Moseley has died at age 31.

Moseley’s manager confirmed to Insider that he was found dead in Stockbridge, Georgia.

Police are investigating circumstances around the actor’s death, according to TMZ.

Moseley’s manager, Tabatha Minchew, told Insider that Moseley was found dead in Stockbridge, Georgia.

A family member told TMZ police are investigating the circumstances around Moseley’s death.

“At this time regarding his death (how when why etc) we can not officially release a statement,” Minchew told Insider. “We may have more information in the coming days we can release officially but right now no.”

“Everyone is devastated and still trying to process this,” she added. “Moses was an amazing person and so talented. His family, friends and fans will all miss him deeply. He gone way to soon.”

The Henry County Police Department could not be reached for comment.

While Moseley was best known for his role in “The Walking Dead,” he also performed in “Queen of the South,” the “Watchmen” TV series, and “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.”

His representatives from Premier Talent and Avery Sisters Entertainment praised Moseley’s work in a statement to Insider.

“MUCH more than that, he was an AMAZING person,” they said in a statement. “For those who knew him, he was the kindest, sweetest, most generous person you would ever meet. We will miss him dearly!”

AMC, which airs “The Walking Dead,” also released a statement saying “thoughts and prayers” were with Moseley.