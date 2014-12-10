Moscow Will Soon Be Under The Gaze Of The Eye Of Sauron And The Church Is Warning Of Bad Things To Come From It

The Russian Orthodox Church warns of evil.

Sauron’s giant flaming eye will sit atop one of the skyscrapers in the Moscow International Business Center tomorrow night.

The installation will coincide with the premiere in the city of the final part of Peter Jackson’s trilogy adaptation of The Hobbit and shine for seven hours.

A group of designers called Svecheniye (“Radiance”) designed the metre-tall sphere which will have a 3D effect.

Polina Murova, a spokeswoman for the property company which owns the building, told The Guardian it was not a promotion for the film.

Whatever the reason for the Eye’s appearance, the Russian Orthodox Church is warning of dire consequences for the city if the installation goes ahead.

“This is a demonic symbol,” the church’s head of public affairs, Vsevolod Chaplin, told Govorit Moskva radio station.

“Such a symbol of the triumph of evil is rising up over the city, becoming practically the highest object in the city. Is that good or bad? I’m afraid it’s more likely bad.

“Just don’t be surprised later if something goes wrong with the city.”

Murova said predicted heavy snowfall could yet see the project abandoned.

