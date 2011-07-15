Moscow Doubles Size Of City In Desperate Bid To End Traffic Jams

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Russia plans to double in size 264,000 acres to 620,000 acres in the hope of coping with traffic and overcrowding, reports The Guardian.The plan (which is here in Russian) was approved on Monday by Dmitry Medvedev, Russia’s president, Sergei Sobyanin, the city’s mayor, and Boris Gromov, governor of the surrounding Moscow region.



Surrounding forest areas will be razed and government buildings moved to the new areas, prompting criticism from Greenpeace Russia.

Russia is currently one of the most densely populated areas in Europe, 11.5 million residents and about 28,000 per square mile, according to RiaNovosti.

An AP reporter in the city even made this video about the cities overcrowded roads system a couple of years ago:

