Check Out Pictures Of The Gorgeous Moscow Subway System

Photo: Empirically Grounded via Flickr

You’ll never guess that Moscow’s metro handles more riders than New York’s or any other U.S. subway by looking at the impeccable, museum-like conditions of its underground stations.Moscow’s subway system is the second largest in the world (after Tokyo’s). It was the first underground railway in the former Soviet Union, opened in 1935. It is 187 miles (301.2 km) long and has 182 stations.



And if that’s not enough to make you jealous of Moscow’s magnificent metro system, check out their fare rates: a one way fare on the Moscow metro costs 26 rubles, or $0.86 USD. And a 30-day unlimited card costs 1,480 rubles, or $48.82 USD.

(And New Yorkers will be paying $2.50 a ride and $104 a month after a hike due on Dec. 30, 2010.)

