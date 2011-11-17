A Moscow Airport Will Allow Passengers To Check-In Using Skype

Moscow’s Sheremetyevo International Airport will now allow passengers to check-in via a Skype video call, reports the Wall Street Journal.



Passengers will be able to call the “svo_skype” username and conduct a brief interview in order to check-in for their flights. They will be asked to state their names and flight details and show their passport during the video call.

Depending on the airline, this can be done up to 24 hours before a flight. Major airlines from Turkey, Hong Kong and China have agreed to use the new system.

According to Russian newspaper RIA Novosti, 20 airlines in total will be letting their passengers check-in via video calls. It is estimated that between 15 and 20 per cent of passengers will choose to use this method.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.