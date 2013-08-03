Tour The Gorgeous Radisson Royal Hotel In Moscow, Where The International Quantum Computing Conference Was Held

When I saw where I’d be staying for the
International Conference on Quantum Technologies in Moscow, I didn’t even think it was a hotel.
The Radisson Royal Hotel is located on the bank of the Moscow River and it’s a downright imposing building, looking more like a house of worship than a place for tourists to sleep off their vodka hangovers.
Formerly called the Hotel Ukraina, it’s one of Moscow’s “Seven Sisters,” a collection of seven majestic buildings constructed between 1947 and 1953.
The locals call them Stalinskie Vysotki, or “Stalinist Skyscrapers.”
At 650 feet tall, the Radisson is the second-largest of the seven and it’s home to 34 stories of luxury. It boasts 505 single bedrooms and 38 suites.
Here’s what it looks like inside.
Right about this time, a burly security guard told me I couldn't take any more pictures of the lobby. Sounds like a great time to check out the room. Let's head up the stairs...
