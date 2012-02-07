Photos From This Weekend's Sub-Zero Protests In Moscow

Photo: AP

Despite Russia being hit by the deadly cold snap that has wrecked havoc in Europe this week, Russians still took to the streets on Saturday to call for fair elections and an end to Putin rule.The protests were the continuation of a movement that began after the Russian Duma election in November. A smaller pro-Putin rally was also held.



The European cold snap is said to have killed 300 so far.

