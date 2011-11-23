Moscow Wants To Blow Away The Competition With The World's Tallest Observation Wheel

Julie Zeveloff
ferris wheelThe Moscow View will be 330 feet taller than the Tianjin Eye, pictured here.

Photo: Wikipedia

In a bid to increase tourism, the government of Moscow is considering constructing a 722-foot tall observation wheel. If built, it would become the tallest observation wheel in the world, according to Reuters.The project, called the Moscow View, would cost $300 million. It’s part of a larger, $4.5 billion plan to bring visitors to the Russian capital, UPI reported. The base of the structure would house a concert hall, galleries, retail stores and restaurants.

If completed, the Moscow wheel would surpass the Singapore Flyer, which is currently the world’s tallest observation wheel at 541 feet. The structure is being designed by global architecture firm Gensler.

Observation wheels are generally considered to be more than 442 feet high, while ferris wheels are 328 feet or shorter, according to Reuters.

Want to see how the Moscow View stacks up against the competition?

#11 DIAMOND AND FLOWER FERRIS WHEEL, Kasai Rinkai Park, Tokyo

384 feet tall

The wheel, which opened in 2001, has 68 passenger cars, each able to carry 6 people. The ride takes 17 minutes for a full rotation.

#10 ZHENGZHOU FERRIS WHEEL, Henan, China

390 feet high

When it was completed in 2003, Zhengzhou Ferris Wheel was the tallest Ferris wheel in China.

#9 CHANGSHA FERRIS WHEEL, Hunan, China

390 feet high

The wheel was completed on September 30, 2004, and officially opened to the public the next day.

#8 TIANJIN EYE, Tianjin, China

394 feet high

The Tianjin Eye is the tallest ferris wheel ever to be built over a bridge.

#7 SUZHOU FERRIS WHEEL, Jiangsu, China

394 feet high

Suzhou Ferris Wheel was completed in 2009. It has 60 passenger cabins, a maximum capacity of 300 passengers, and takes approximately 20 minutes to complete each revolution.

#6 LONDON EYE, Lambeth, London

443 feet high

The London Eye, which opened in 2000, is the biggest ferris wheel in Europe and attracts over 3.5 million people annually.

#5 SKYVUE LAS VEGAS SUPERWHEEL, Las Vegas, Nevada

476 feet high (planned)

Ground broke on this planned ferris wheel in Las Vegas in May. It will have 40 gondolas that each carry up to 25 people, and is slated to open by New Year's 2012.

#4 JEDDAH EYE, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

492 feet (planned)

This planned project is part of a development that was started in 2008 and scheduled to open in 2012.

#3 STAR OF NANCHANG, Jiangxi, China

525 feet high

The Star of Nanchang opened for business in May 2006, and cost around $7.3 million to build.

#2 SINGAPORE FLYER, Marina Centre, Singapore

541 feet high

The 492-foot diameter wheel, built over a three-story terminal building which houses shops, bars and restaurants, opened in 2008.

#1 HIGH ROLLER OBSERVATION WHEEL, Las Vegas, Nevada

550 feet high (planned)

The wheel was announced in August 2011 as part of a $550 million project by Caesars Entertainment Corp. It's expected to open in late 2013.

Now check out some other rides that will take your breath away

