The Moscow Metro System Is Just Incredible

If you want to provide public transportation to a booming city of 12 million people, you better have quite a metro for them.
Boasting 188 station stops and covering 195 miles of track, Moskcovsky metropliten, Moscow’s metro system, is more than up to the task. On an average day, the system sees 7 million people get from place to place.
But just as noteworthy as its function is its fashion. The stations are simply beautiful, put together with careful design and planning to make them comfortable and attractive.
Don’t be fooled by the ornate styling, though. Many stations were constructed to double as shelters for air raids or nuclear events. They’re deep below the ground and they’re built to last.
We wanted to take a look for ourselves and see what it’s like to get around Moscow by subway.
You don't need to look up the whole time, though -- there are plenty of decorative elements at eye level.
It's hard to illustrate just how long and steep these escalators are. The metro stations are converted bomb shelters, so they're DEEP underground.
Everywhere you look, it's clear that this place was designed with care and an eye for aesthetic appeal.
Some stations have themes for their art. Mayakovskaya's theme is '24 Hours in the Land of the Soviets.'
Aboard the train, it's no different from a New York City subway car. People head to and from work and run their errands around Moscow.
I only took the train one stop. I don't really trust myself to keep track of where I am when I can't read or speak the language.
For those who can read Cyrillic, however, there are signs everywhere to prevent you from getting lost.
