The Moscow Metro System Is Just Incredible

If you want to provide public transportation to a booming city of 12 million people, you better have quite a metro for them.

Boasting 188 station stops and covering 195 miles of track, Moskcovsky metropliten, Moscow’s metro system, is more than up to the task. On an average day, the system sees 7 million people get from place to place.

But just as noteworthy as its function is its fashion. The stations are simply beautiful, put together with careful design and planning to make them comfortable and attractive.

Don’t be fooled by the ornate styling, though. Many stations were constructed to double as shelters for air raids or nuclear events. They’re deep below the ground and they’re built to last.

We wanted to take a look for ourselves and see what it’s like to get around Moscow by subway.

To give you an idea of what we're dealing with, here's a map of the complete system.

Follow the red M's around Moscow to find the metro stops.

Welcome to Mayakovskaya, one of the most beautiful metro stations in Moscow.

Here's the ground floor of the station. Soon we'll be very deep below it.

Inside, everything is spotlessly clean and well-lit.

I spent a lot of time admiring the decorated ceilings. There's more of them to come.

You don't need to look up the whole time, though -- there are plenty of decorative elements at eye level.

Attendants are on hand to help if you need it. I decided to brave the machine instead.

Let's buy a metro card and take a ride.

Thank heaven for the English option.

A single ride costs 30 RUB, or $US1 US.

You simply touch the card to a sensor on the turnstile and you're in!

These escalators will take us down to the train platform.

It's hard to illustrate just how long and steep these escalators are. The metro stations are converted bomb shelters, so they're DEEP underground.

I caught this transit employee taking a nap in the booth at the bottom of the escalator.

Now we've arrived at the train platform. Again: spacious and beautiful!

Everywhere you look, it's clear that this place was designed with care and an eye for aesthetic appeal.

The marble floors are gorgeous.

The ceilings display intricate mosaics by an artist named Alexander Deyneka.

The hammer and sickle, a reminder of bygone times under the Soviets.

Some stations have themes for their art. Mayakovskaya's theme is '24 Hours in the Land of the Soviets.'

Our train's here! Let's get commuting.

Aboard the train, it's no different from a New York City subway car. People head to and from work and run their errands around Moscow.

I only took the train one stop. I don't really trust myself to keep track of where I am when I can't read or speak the language.

For those who can read Cyrillic, however, there are signs everywhere to prevent you from getting lost.

You can follow the arrows to make transfers to other train lines.

This way leads us back to street level.

It's quite a walk to get back to civilisation.

Again, the escalators are just unreal. They stretch long and tall.

We're back to street level and out the door!

There you have it -- our Moscow metro experience!

