Moscow Is No Longer The 'Billionaire Capital Of The World'

For the first time, New York City has surpassed Moscow for the most billionaire residents, according to the latest global rich list from Hurun, a group that tracks wealth in China.

According to Hurun, New York added 14 billionaires this year, bringing its total to 84. Moscow, meanwhile, lost a billionaire, lowering its headcount to 77.

The U.S. is home to the most billionaires — 481 — followed by China, with 358 billionaires. More than half (51%) of all billionaires now live in Asia, according to Hurun.

The following table shows where the most billionaires live by country and city, and their change year-over-year:

