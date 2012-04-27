If You See A Weird, Toxic-Looking Green Cloud Over Moscow Today — Don't Panic

Earlier today a number of Moscow dwellers took to Twitter to express their concern over a huge green cloud hanging over the city.



@Russian_Markets tweeted that he was hearing chatter of a “chemical accident”, while user @KristyaMasyasha shared this freaky picture:

Photo: @KristyaMasyasha

It seems the panic has gotten so bad that experts have been forced to come out and tell everyone to calm down, its just pollen.

“This is simply the year we are having. It became warm in just one day, and the birch started to bloom, the pollen falls from stamens,” the head of the Institute of Nature’s conservation laboratory, Boris Samoilov, told Gazeta.ru.

Of course, pollen has its own dangers:

It it just me or everyone in Moscow is having an allergy attack?? What’s going on?? — Osnat Zaretsky (@Osnatz) April 26, 2012

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.